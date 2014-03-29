When Robots Take Your Job

Recently, Bill Gates, in a conversation with the American Enterprise Institute, made some influential comments on the role of automation and the future of American Economy considering the ever-increasing role of technology and computer automation in our society. Recently, some of his comments have been making quite a stir, as people consider the opinions and viewpoints of one of the most prolific and well known businessmen alive today.

Gates commented on his view of the future of the American Economy, stating that he felt that the road ahead was a dangerous one. In his view, a majority of American jobs in the future would soon be replaced by automation, further entrenching American society in unemployment and leaving large portions of the population replaced by cheaper and potentially more efficient machines. His argument revolves around the idea that although presently a human being possesses capabilities beyond that of most machines or automated processes, humans are quickly losing this advantage, and will soon be replaced by technology. An important distinction to make here is that companies who decide to adopt automation technology will in fact be enabling the consumers to do the work for themselves. In effect, for many businesses, such a change will enable a consumer to perform many of the actions that might previously have been facilitated by a paid employee.

For example, in the foodservice industry, replacing a waiter with an automated touch screen system will simply shift the work from a paid worker to the paying consumer, who must now enter their order. Therefore, the benefits of adopting such technology for many companies will not be removing the need for work, but removing the need for as many hired workers. This is in part because software has inherent limitations, and many economies are based on the wants and needs of a consumer, something that software cannot dictate or replace. However, the effect is largely the same, removing the need for many employees and further increasing unemployment.

Beyond the initial loss of low paying and similarly low skill jobs, it seems that this automation has the potential to influence every sector of the job market. Even higher income jobs appear to be vulnerable to this change. Business Insider and the Economist proposed earlier this year that even jobs considered high skill with a high level of training and experience required, such as Airplane Pilots, accountants and even economists, could begin to lose their jobs in the foreseeable future. This seems to align with, but also expand upon the argument made by Bill Gates, as it considers the broader spectrum of jobs that might be effectively destroyed by technological advancement.

While Gates seemed only to consider the jobs close to or at the minimum wage level, further examination of this topic reveals that such a trend will likely influence every level of the market. It seems, for a while at least, that those at the very top of their respective industries will maintain their job security –someone needs to purchase and implement a new automation system– but this will probably just perpetuate the already significant income gap in the United States. But, due to the nature of employment and wages in the United States, it seems that everyone not just the unemployed, will be influenced by this change.

To put it into context, it’s important to consider the fact that employment has two roles in an economy like the United States: To create capital for a company or a business, and to distribute that money into the economy through wages. If companies begin to rely more on unpaid automation, and less on wage dependent workers, it could cause a more significant effect on the Economy, as wages and capital that is produced is introduced into the larger market in lower and lower increments.

The largest influence that this will probably have on the American Economy will be the great increase in structural unemployment throughout many sectors of the our economy. In addition to the well known “traditional unemployment” which will just include people out of a job due to lack of necessity, there will also be many who find themselves out of a job because their jobs are no longer necessary. Huge chunks of the American job market could soon see themselves in a position of irrelevance, creating “structural unemployment” something that historically has been very difficult for the government (or anyone else) to ease.

So is there no hope for America’s economic future? Not necessarily. It seems that there are a few things to give even the most pessimistic observers some hope.

First, it’s important to consider that this isn’t necessarily a new trend. Technological progress and the advancement of society have dramatically altered the economy since it’s creation. Whether considering the revolutions that have occurred in transportation or even the large technological advancements of the past few decades, our economy has undergone dramatic and seemingly catastrophic changes and managed to survive, even against large odds. Similarly, many people underestimate the potential for evolution in a modern job market. It seems that every few years, if not more frequently, jobs are created to replace those destroyed by technological advancements. Just ten years ago, a job such as “Social Media Manager” might have seemed absolutely absurd, but today those jobs are a regular part of our most successful companies. This evolution has allowed us to survive dramatic changes in the past, and hopefully will allow us to weather the wave of unemployment that seems to be on the horizon.

Further, this trend might provide an opportunity for many in our economy. Although education can be a costly decision for many people, especially when considering the benefits of any alternatives, more unemployment might make the decision to pursue further education an easier one. With fewer options for employment without further education, our economy might see more of a shift towards workers with higher levels of education and more specialization in their skills. Hopefully, technological advancements will provide more opportunities for many people as well.

Recent years have seen the growth of electronic education and recent technological advancements have increased the efficiency and effectiveness of education to a great degree. It’s possible that the same technological advancements that will force many people to pursue higher education before joining the job market. This might also make education more accessible and more effective.

Therefore, a key to success in future years will be seeking constant evolution. It seems that we will have a very volatile job market and one that is constantly evolving and changing. The previously held notion that the end of education comes at graduation will have to be one of the past, as many will have to adapt to ensure their survival in the job market. The workers of the future will probably adapt and change themselves and their skills to meet the needs of such a variable job market. Overall, it’s clear that the increasing pervasiveness of technology will have a significant effect on our economy, but how our job market and the workers who make up our society will react remains to be seen.