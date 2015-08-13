Apply to the 41st International Conference by September 25th!

Interviews Kathleen O’Reilly: Executive Spotlight Kathleen O’Reilly is a senior managing director at Accenture, and leads the company’s business in its Northeast region, a role she undertook late last year. A graduate of Princeton University, O’Reilly is an accomplished 20-year veteran at Accenture, and has served in a variety of senior leadership roles, mostly focused on helping clients within the …

Interviews Interview with KR Liu: Director of Advocacy and Accessibility at Doppler Labs, U.S. Congressional Award Winner, Silicon Valley’s Top 40 Under 40 and Women of Influence Award Winners KR Liu leads advocacy and accessibility at Doppler Labs, the company behind Here Active Listening—two wireless buds and a smartphone app that let you control how you hear the world. Diagnosed with severe hearing loss at the age of three, KR has made it her life’s work to champion new products that enhance the way …