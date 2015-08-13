Apply to the 41st International Conference by September 25th!
by admin • August 13, 2015
  • Richard

    I agree. A wise businessman in the Caribbean named Sir Kyffin Simpson always said that the key to success is progression and humility, and clearly he’s done very well for himself as a self made man!

  • John Andrews

    The Airgain IPO launches this week, and they’re a one-brand company.

    Some investors don’t think it’s a good stock though:

    http://seekingalpha.com/article/3997291-risky-signals-antenna-maker-airgain-launches-ipo

  • Cincinnati World Cinema

    Well said, Joe, and worth rereading on a regular basis! Another advantage of small-to-midsize city living is pace and competition. Living in NYC, LA and SF entailed a hectic pace, hallmarked by capital S striving, as one realized there were a ton of others doing what I do. Spending so much time in one’s car in SoCal meant much less time for quality pursuits and pleasures. A smaller pond with relaxed pace allows one to savor life and special moments.

Interviews
Kathleen O’Reilly: Executive Spotlight
By Sophie Helmers
Kathleen O’Reilly is a senior managing director at Accenture, and leads the company’s business in its Northeast region, a role she undertook late last year. A graduate of Princeton University, O’Reilly is an accomplished 20-year veteran at Accenture, and has served in a variety of senior leadership roles, mostly focused on helping clients within the …
Interviews
Interview with KR Liu: Director of Advocacy and Accessibility at Doppler Labs, U.S. Congressional Award Winner, Silicon Valley’s Top 40 Under 40 and Women of Influence Award Winners
By Grace Guan
KR Liu leads advocacy and accessibility at Doppler Labs, the company behind Here Active Listening—two wireless buds and a smartphone app that let you control how you hear the world. Diagnosed with severe hearing loss at the age of three, KR has made it her life’s work to champion new products that enhance the way …
Interviews
Interview with Dave Frey: Co-Founder and Co-Owner of the Lockn’ Festival
By Jack Burdick
Dave Frey is a co-founder and co-owner of the Lockn’ Festival, a four-day music festival located at Oak Ridge Farm in Arrington, Virginia. The festival primarily features jam bands, with previous acts including Phish, Ween, My Morning Jacket, Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, Grace Potter & the Nocturnals, The Allman Brothers Band, and more. For …
