Designation Conference 4/9/17

Welcome to our live coverage hub for Business Today's first Designation Conference! Starting at 8am, April 9th, we will be updating this page to include links to separate articles with live quotes and videos of the conference. Expect to see remarkable branding and design prowess at Designation's Workshops, and truly insightful speeches by the numerous and expert executives! 9:45 – 10:15am | Keynote by Peter Rice - Chairman and CEO of Fox Networks Group 10:15 – 10:30am | Designer to Design Leader by Jamie Myrold - VP of Design of Adobe 10:30 – 11:30am | Graphic Design + Rebranding Workshop by Rob Schwartz - CEO of TBWA 11:40 – 12:25am | Executive Seminars: Graphic Design in Marketing and Media1:15 – 1:45pm | GXGV Chat with Daniel Burka - Partner at GV + Ratna Desai - UX Lead at Google 1:50 – 2:35pm | Executive Seminars: Product Design in Tech 2:45 – 3:45pm | Sketch + Origami Workshop by the Facebook Design Tools Team 3:45 – 4:25pm | Design in Tech Panel with Microsoft, Airbnb, Pinterest and Asana5:00 – 5:45pm | Executive Seminars: Design Thinking in Business and Entrepreneurship 5:50 – 6:50pm | Design Thinking Workshop by IBM 7:00 – 7:25pm | Keynote/Fireside Chat by Michael Ventura - Founder and CEO of Sub Rosa 7:25 – 7:30pm | Closing Remarks