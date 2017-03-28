Designation Conference 4/9/17
by Conor Fitzpatrick • March 28, 2017
Welcome to our live coverage hub for Business Today's first Designation Conference! Starting at 8am, April 9th, we will be updating this page to include links to separate articles with live quotes and videos of the conference. Expect to see remarkable branding and design prowess at Designation's Workshops, and truly insightful speeches by the numerous and expert executives!


screen-shot-2017-03-28-at-9-35-45-pm


8 – 9:30am | Registration & Breakfast


9:30 – 9:40am | Opening Remarks


9:45 – 10:15am | Keynote by Peter Rice - Chairman and CEO of Fox Networks Group


10:15 – 10:30am | Designer to Design Leader by Jamie Myrold - VP of Design of Adobe


10:30 – 11:30am | Graphic Design + Rebranding Workshop by Rob Schwartz - CEO of TBWA


11:40 – 12:25am | Executive Seminars: Graphic Design in Marketing and Media


12:30 – 1:15pm | Lunch & Networking


1:15 – 1:45pm | GXGV Chat with Daniel Burka - Partner at GV + Ratna Desai - UX Lead at Google


1:50 – 2:35pm | Executive Seminars: Product Design in Tech


2:45 – 3:45pm | Sketch + Origami Workshop by the Facebook Design Tools Team


3:45 – 4:25pm | Design in Tech Panel with Microsoft, Airbnb, Pinterest and Asana


4:30 – 5:00pm | Networking Reception


5:00 – 5:45pm | Executive Seminars: Design Thinking in Business and Entrepreneurship


5:50 – 6:50pm | Design Thinking Workshop by IBM


7:00 – 7:25pm | Keynote/Fireside Chat by Michael Ventura - Founder and CEO of Sub Rosa


7:25 – 7:30pm | Closing Remarks

  • Richard

    I agree. A wise businessman in the Caribbean named Sir Kyffin Simpson always said that the key to success is progression and humility, and clearly he’s done very well for himself as a self made man!

  • John Andrews

    The Airgain IPO launches this week, and they’re a one-brand company.

    Some investors don’t think it’s a good stock though:

    http://seekingalpha.com/article/3997291-risky-signals-antenna-maker-airgain-launches-ipo

Interviews
Exclusive Interview with Steve Wunker, Managing Director, New Markets Advisors
By Conor Fitzpatrick
Steve Wunker is the founder and managing director of New Markets Advisors, a multinational strategy consulting firm based in Boston, and the author of his latest book Jobs to be Done. Steve started his business career at Bain & Co., moved on to lead the development of one of the world’s first smartphones with the …
Interviews
Exclusive Interview with Rajiv Bala, Principal, S3 Ventures
By Conor Fitzpatrick
Rajiv Bala serves as a principal at S3 Ventures, one of the largest venture capital firms in Texas, which specializes in early-stage investing in enterprise software startups. Rajiv began his career as an applications manager at a group in Texas Instruments. Rajiv holds a BS in Electrical Engineering and a BA in Economics from Rice …
Interviews
The Impact of Including Athletics in Your Resume: Three Professional Perspectives
By Grace Cordsen
A good resume highlights one’s ability and achievements and is simultaneously eye-catching and memorable. This fact is hardly groundbreaking. The art of curating the perfect resume isn’t an easy task; creating the ideal balance of likeability and hireability is difficult, especially when you might not have extensive work experience or groundbreaking accomplishments. The big question …
Interviews
Exclusive Interview with Steve Wunker, …
November 14, 2016
Exclusive Interview with Rajiv Bala, …
November 6, 2016
Exclusive Interview with Cynthia Real, …
October 16, 2016
Interview with Christopher D. Towle, …
February 13, 2016
Articles
Designation Conference 4/9/17
March 28, 2017
Sharks, Their Big Personalities, and Their …
March 21, 2017
The Legacy of Bellcore: Nilesh Shah’s …
March 18, 2017
When Newspapers Headline the News
November 29, 2016
BT News
BT Seminar with Paul Polman, CEO …
September 28, 2016
About Business Today
May 20, 2016
A Conversation with Victor Cho of …
November 24, 2015
Executive Seminar with John Lennox of …
November 23, 2015
Opinion
Opinion: Study Abroad is (Still) Worth …
April 5, 2016
What We’re Reading
July 1, 2015
Silk Road Reloaded: Considering the …
January 11, 2015
Appealing to the New You This …
December 29, 2014