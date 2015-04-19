Givling – The New Way to Pay Off Student Loans?
by Ayesha Ahmed • April 19, 2015
Paying off student loans remains a significant problem for young adults in the US. According to CNN, student debt affects over 40 million Americans and is currently estimated at over 1 trillion dollars. However, Givling, a California-based company founded by Lizbeth Pratt, is aiming to help pay off students’ debt with a simple online trivia game. But is it too good to be true? In order to take part in the game, players have to pay $0.50 per round in addition to a $0.30 transaction fee. Players are then randomly assigned into groups of three and have to answer true or false questions, which are on a variety of topics. If more than three questions are answered incorrectly, the players are out. Participants compete to attain a high score and every day those with the highest score at noon win a cash prize. However, it is not necessary to compete in the trivia game in order to be eligible for help with playing off student debts. The company picks individuals who are in need of help with their debt and they are placed in a queue of people who will be given money to pay off their loans once the ‘Giving’ fund reaches $10 million. This fund consists of the money that players must pay in order to participate in the game. According to Wired, $5 million from the fund goes to those at the top of the queue to help pay off debt, $4 million goes to the highest scoring players of the game and $1 million funds the daily cash prizes. While the concept behind Givling is undoubtedly an innovative one and aims to tackle a prevalent problem in the US, the app has also faced some severe criticism. In an interview in Wired, Allan Collinge, an activist involved with tackling student loan legislation, said of Givling “Stepping back and taking a larger view, it does nothing to address the problem of student loan debt generally, and deal with the predatory dynamics that have wreaked havoc on people.” Moreover, the game has the potential to cause more harm than good since each round costs 50 cents. This could undoubtedly add up over time, as there is no guarantee of wining a prize after investing money in the game. At the moment, Givling is only available to be played on a desktop but the company is aiming to launch a mobile app later this month, which could significantly increase the popularity of the game and the frequency with which it is played.
  • Richard

    I agree. A wise businessman in the Caribbean named Sir Kyffin Simpson always said that the key to success is progression and humility, and clearly he’s done very well for himself as a self made man!

  • John Andrews

    The Airgain IPO launches this week, and they’re a one-brand company.

    Some investors don’t think it’s a good stock though:

    http://seekingalpha.com/article/3997291-risky-signals-antenna-maker-airgain-launches-ipo

  • Cincinnati World Cinema

    Well said, Joe, and worth rereading on a regular basis! Another advantage of small-to-midsize city living is pace and competition. Living in NYC, LA and SF entailed a hectic pace, hallmarked by capital S striving, as one realized there were a ton of others doing what I do. Spending so much time in one’s car in SoCal meant much less time for quality pursuits and pleasures. A smaller pond with relaxed pace allows one to savor life and special moments.

Interviews
Kathleen O’Reilly: Executive Spotlight
By Sophie Helmers
Kathleen O’Reilly is a senior managing director at Accenture, and leads the company’s business in its Northeast region, a role she undertook late last year. A graduate of Princeton University, O’Reilly is an accomplished 20-year veteran at Accenture, and has served in a variety of senior leadership roles, mostly focused on helping clients within the …
Interviews
Interview with KR Liu: Director of Advocacy and Accessibility at Doppler Labs, U.S. Congressional Award Winner, Silicon Valley’s Top 40 Under 40 and Women of Influence Award Winners
By Grace Guan
KR Liu leads advocacy and accessibility at Doppler Labs, the company behind Here Active Listening—two wireless buds and a smartphone app that let you control how you hear the world. Diagnosed with severe hearing loss at the age of three, KR has made it her life’s work to champion new products that enhance the way …
Interviews
Interview with Dave Frey: Co-Founder and Co-Owner of the Lockn’ Festival
By Jack Burdick
Dave Frey is a co-founder and co-owner of the Lockn’ Festival, a four-day music festival located at Oak Ridge Farm in Arrington, Virginia. The festival primarily features jam bands, with previous acts including Phish, Ween, My Morning Jacket, Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers, Grace Potter & the Nocturnals, The Allman Brothers Band, and more. For …
Interviews
Interview with Dave Frey: Co-Founder and …
April 4, 2017
Exclusive Interview with Steve Wunker, …
November 14, 2016
Exclusive Interview with Rajiv Bala, …
November 6, 2016
Exclusive Interview with Cynthia Real, …
October 16, 2016
Articles
An Oscars Upset
May 2, 2017
Heba Sulaiman: Student Entrepreneur
April 27, 2017
Interview with KR Liu: Director of …
April 15, 2017
Designation Conference 4/9/17
April 8, 2017
BT News
BT Seminar with Paul Polman, CEO …
September 28, 2016
About Business Today
May 20, 2016
A Conversation with Victor Cho of …
November 24, 2015
Executive Seminar with John Lennox of …
November 23, 2015
Opinion
Opinion: Study Abroad is (Still) Worth …
April 5, 2016
What We’re Reading
July 1, 2015
Silk Road Reloaded: Considering the …
January 11, 2015
Appealing to the New You This …
December 29, 2014