Givling – The New Way to Pay Off Student Loans?

Paying off student loans remains a significant problem for young adults in the US. According to CNN, student debt affects over 40 million Americans and is currently estimated at over 1 trillion dollars. However, Givling, a California-based company founded by Lizbeth Pratt, is aiming to help pay off students’ debt with a simple online trivia game. But is it too good to be true? In order to take part in the game, players have to pay $0.50 per round in addition to a $0.30 transaction fee. Players are then randomly assigned into groups of three and have to answer true or false questions, which are on a variety of topics. If more than three questions are answered incorrectly, the players are out. Participants compete to attain a high score and every day those with the highest score at noon win a cash prize. However, it is not necessary to compete in the trivia game in order to be eligible for help with playing off student debts. The company picks individuals who are in need of help with their debt and they are placed in a queue of people who will be given money to pay off their loans once the ‘Giving’ fund reaches $10 million. This fund consists of the money that players must pay in order to participate in the game. According to Wired, $5 million from the fund goes to those at the top of the queue to help pay off debt, $4 million goes to the highest scoring players of the game and $1 million funds the daily cash prizes. While the concept behind Givling is undoubtedly an innovative one and aims to tackle a prevalent problem in the US, the app has also faced some severe criticism. In an interview in Wired, Allan Collinge, an activist involved with tackling student loan legislation, said of Givling “Stepping back and taking a larger view, it does nothing to address the problem of student loan debt generally, and deal with the predatory dynamics that have wreaked havoc on people.” Moreover, the game has the potential to cause more harm than good since each round costs 50 cents. This could undoubtedly add up over time, as there is no guarantee of wining a prize after investing money in the game. At the moment, Givling is only available to be played on a desktop but the company is aiming to launch a mobile app later this month, which could significantly increase the popularity of the game and the frequency with which it is played.