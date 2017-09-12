Hermes Seminar 9/18
by Swanee Golden • September 12, 2017
hermesposter-actualllll
  • Richard

    I agree. A wise businessman in the Caribbean named Sir Kyffin Simpson always said that the key to success is progression and humility, and clearly he’s done very well for himself as a self made man!

  • John Andrews

    The Airgain IPO launches this week, and they’re a one-brand company.

    Some investors don’t think it’s a good stock though:

    http://seekingalpha.com/article/3997291-risky-signals-antenna-maker-airgain-launches-ipo

  • Cincinnati World Cinema

    Well said, Joe, and worth rereading on a regular basis! Another advantage of small-to-midsize city living is pace and competition. Living in NYC, LA and SF entailed a hectic pace, hallmarked by capital S striving, as one realized there were a ton of others doing what I do. Spending so much time in one’s car in SoCal meant much less time for quality pursuits and pleasures. A smaller pond with relaxed pace allows one to savor life and special moments.

Interviews
Executive Profile with Kat Cole
By Betty Liu
BT (Betty Liu): I’ve been reading about your biography and you have and background for someone working in business. Could you tell me more about where you started out and what inspired you to work in business? Kat Cole: I grew up with a single parent: an alcoholic father. I’m the oldest of three girls, …
Interviews
Shell GM William Langin Offers Advice to Current Undergrads
By admin
BT: What advice do you have on how to make a good impression and get ahead when you first enter the workplace (similar to the advice you also shared with me and Joanna what not to do i.e. attempt to be a know-it-all, to develop strong technical skills, etc.)? Langin: The best way to get …
Interviews
Shell GM William Langin Sheds Light on the Energy Industry
By admin
BT: Shell is actively expanding the sources of energy it can provide as part of the energy mix. Could you please tell us a little about Shell’s global energy initiatives and how Shell is planning to supply energy? Langin: Society faces a dual challenge: how to make a transition to a low-carbon energy future to …
Interviews
Interview with Dave Frey: Co-Founder and …
April 4, 2017
Exclusive Interview with Steve Wunker, …
November 14, 2016
Exclusive Interview with Rajiv Bala, …
November 6, 2016
Exclusive Interview with Cynthia Real, …
October 16, 2016
Articles
Discussion with Luke Armour of Chaac …
September 8, 2017
Up and Coming Startups
August 28, 2017
Let’s get to the Pointe: Ballet …
August 24, 2017
Shell GM William Langin Offers Advice …
August 14, 2017
BT News
BT Breakouts Spring 2017
June 9, 2017
BT Seminar with Paul Polman, CEO …
September 28, 2016
About Business Today
May 20, 2016
A Conversation with Victor Cho of …
November 24, 2015
Opinion
C.E.-”Bro” or C.E.-”No”?
August 1, 2017
Opinion: Study Abroad is (Still) Worth …
April 5, 2016
What We’re Reading
July 1, 2015
Silk Road Reloaded: Considering the …
January 11, 2015