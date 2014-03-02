Play Games, Get a Job
by Amelia Xu • March 2, 2014

frida_hi_res

 

Business Today recently conducted an interview with some of the executives at Pymetrics – CEO Frida Polli and Head of Product Matthew Malter Cohen. Pymetrics is a MIT / Harvard Business School tech startup that applies the principles of neuroscience to the job recruiting and career assessment processes.

 

BT: To begin, it would be great if both of you could tell me a little bit about your backgrounds.

FP: I am a Ph.D level neuroscientist. I did a Ph.D in neuroscience and postdoc at MIT, where I met my co-founder Julie Yoo. Then I wanted to find commercial applications for some of the neuroscience I was doing, so I went to Harvard Business School and got an MBA. It was during that experience at Harvard that I saw the career assessment and recruiting process firsthand for the first time. I was struck by the fact that neuroscience wasn’t being used, and that’s where the idea for Pymetrics came about. Then in June of 2012, Julie and I started Pymetrics.

MMC: I have a math, psychology, and neuroscience background, so I have a Masters in psychology and a Ph.D in neuroscience, and I’ve always been interested in how early experiences predict later behavior. That’s what my thesis work was on, but I was looking to do something more applied, and that’s how I came to Pymetrics.

 

BT: Frida, when you started Pymetrics, what was your vision?

FP: The vision was to build a self-discovering platform. What I mean by that is, I think a lot of people, myself included, spend a lot of time wondering what they’re best suited for in life. If you go back to your experiences in high school, you probably remember those assessments that said you should be a doctor or carpenter or something along those lines, but they’re not that helpful. My goal is really to build a platform where students and career-seekers would go to and gain a much better experience in terms of helping them figure out what they should do with their lives. And on the flip side, this platform would help companies understand that résumés and sparse data points such as GPA or GRE scores are just not that helpful in the hiring process and that we should look at a person more holistically. It’s about people assessing themselves more holistically and employers assessing candidates more holistically, and allowing this concept to permeate the process of career-matching.

 

BT: Can you briefly describe the products that Pymetrics offers, and why they’re unique?

FP: We offer two primary products. The one that we have the greatest excitement about is this marketplace where students can play our games, get assessed for all the careers we offer, which provides a lot of value. They also get their cognitive and emotional strengths and weaknesses outlined to them. Then on the other side of the marketplace, there are companies that want to use a more holistic approach to find the best-suited candidates, and this is the product that we’re putting the most energy into. The other product that we offer is more of a recruiting and talent management solution that companies use to find candidates. There is no marketplace involved in that they select the candidates from a pool, whether an external pool for recruiting or an in internal pool for talent management. This product offers a little less of that dynamic matching but is still very useful nonetheless for companies.

 

BT: The neuroscience approach to the career search seems extremely innovative and fascinating. I was exploring your website, and I see that after playing the games, you will be given a “cognitive, emotional and social profile.” How were these games developed such that they yield these unique results, and what criteria did you use to choose these specific games?

FP: Matt, Julie, and I all did brain imaging experiments for our dissertations, so a lot of the games were developed because neuroscientists wanted to learn more about memory, emotional processing, or some cognitive or emotional function in humans. In a brain MRI, you look at a screen and do stuff with your fingers, so that’s basically a computer game. So neuroscientists developed all these tasks (now we call them games) that they needed to be certain assessed memory or emotional processing. These tasks also have behavioral correlates and performance metrics that allow scientists to ensure that people are completing the tasks properly. Some of our games also involve neuropsychological testing. These games have been around for a long time and they’re still in use every day in labs. To select our games, we talked to career assessment and recruiting professionals. From here we built a set of 20 tasks, conducted our own testing to see which of the 20 tasks were most predictive of career fit, and thus whittled 20 down to 12.

 

BT: I see that there are these 12 games that can be played. Once an individual completes all of them, what is the next step?

FP: The résumé drop is a very important feature of our platform. People will first log in, upload their résumé, and fill in some personal information. Then they will play the games and receive the fit score. Now

if and only if they want to, they can have companies that are using the platform be notified of their top fits. There is never any negative information going around about the student. This process only occurs, say, if I get a top fit for consulting and there’s a company recruiting for consulting, that I would allow that company to see my profile. But if I get a low fit score for consulting, no company would ever see that. It’s really a win-win situation because students are getting noticed by companies that they might not have otherwise had access to, and companies are getting information about people that they might not otherwise consider.

 

BT: Could you maybe talk about some of the challenges of taking on a project like this and some of the things you learned along the way?

FP: One of the biggest challenges is that it’s uncharted territory; you don’t exactly know what you’re doing. There is a lot of uncertainty and there are a lot of ups and downs. As an entrepreneur, it’s important to realize that before you take on your project. Accepting that at an emotional level was one of the bigger challenges that we all faced throughout this experience.

 

BT: Can you briefly describe some of Pymetrics’ greatest milestones and accomplishments to this date?

FP: We are a tech startup co-founded by women that is not involved in the fashion industry, which is an accomplishment because we definitely represent a small minority. We generated revenue in our first year, we’re at top educational institutions, and we’re working with top companies. We just recently received $2.5 million dollars of funding from a strong reputable firm, which is very exciting.

 

BT: In the next few years, how do you envision Pymetrics’ growth and expansion?

FP: We would really like to expand our reach by having more schools and more companies on the platform, and ultimately we want this platform to be a one-stop destination for someone that is trying to determine his or her career. As of now I don’t think there is another product out there for people who are truly trying to assess themselves, and I think we have the opportunity to provide that. And the same goes for the companies’ perspective.

 

BT: What would you say your approach to your company’s brand and image is?

FP: I think branding is all about playing to your strengths. Even though one might not necessarily think that branding yourself as a neuroscience startup would be advantageous in garnering funding, that is our strength as a company. We were two women with strong neuroscience backgrounds and we just kind of went with that. My personal thinking is, don’t try to fit into what someone else wants you to be, but rather be true to who you are. The other unique thing about Pymetrics is, I think we’re very playful about the fact that we’re a science startup and we have all sorts of cool and interesting ideas about what that means.

BT: One of Business Today’s mission statements is to bridge the gap between higher education and the business world, and the products Pymetrics offers seem to fit right along with that mission statement. What advice do you have for current students and recent graduates who are looking for jobs?

FP: Definitely take time to figure out what you are truly best suited for. The self-discovery process is so extremely important. Also, it’s important for current students and recent graduates to gain experience, whether it be an internship or part-time job in whatever field you think you want to go into. And lastly, it’s never too late to change your course. For example, I was a neuroscientist and now I’m an entrepreneur. Don’t do what you think you should do; do what you want to do. When I first thought of creating a tech startup, I thought I was crazy. But clearly I was able to pull it off! Anyone with entrepreneurial aspirations should go for it. There is no entrepreneurial “mold;” make your own mold.

 

BT: If there was one piece of advice you could give the college student version of yourself what would it be?

FP: Have faith in yourself that you’re doing the right thing. As a student, I was so confused and had no idea what I wanted to do. I used to beat myself up for not knowing exactly what I wanted to do and looking back, I think it’s important to go easy on yourself. Put one foot in front of the other on a daily basis and don’t be so hard on yourself for not having already planned out your entire career.

 

BT: Final question, what are some of the most rewarding experiences that one can absorb by working at a startup?

FP: Working at a startup is incredibly amazing. You get to work with people that you truly love, and it’s a very small and cohesive team. Compare that with working at a big organization, where you don’t have any control over who you’re working with. Also, you just get to create stuff. To think that students and huge companies are using the things you came up in your head a few years ago is mind-blowing.

MMC: It’s fantastic to build a product and then get feedback on that product that is spoken more eloquently than you could have said yourself.

FP: So it’s pretty amazing, especially the team dynamic and creative process. It’s like climbing a mountain – so hard at first, but so incredibly rewarding at the end.

