At our annual Start @ A Startup Conference we were lucky enough to sit down with Josh Miller, CEO of Branch. For those of you that don't know, Branch is a new web site focused on a discussion platform that will "turn the Internet's monologues into dialogues.": How did Branch get started, and how has Branch evolved in recent years?: Branch was started in New York City the summer before my senior year at Princeton. I met my eventual co-founder at a weekend startup event. We were put in touch with Jonah Peretti of Buzzfeed. Jonah encouraged us to pursue the idea of Branch and we ended up starting the company with his support. Branch was officially born in the fall of 2011. I moved in to my dorm for senior year and left a couple days later.How do you think the tech scene in New York compares to the one in San Francisco? Josh Miller: The tech industry is smaller and more tight-knit in New York. There’s a greater sense of community. You don’t see that sort of community in San Francisco. In New York, the tech community is focused more on working on companies in other industries. In general, founders who are attracted to Silicon Valley want to start an exclusively tech company. In New York you see people who have spent years in the other industries- from finance to journalism to communications- which is somewhat of an advantage.Tell us more about your background. How did you first get interested in tech companies and startups?My junior year at Princeton I took a course called Civil Society and Public Policy with Professor Stanley Katz. One day, Professor Robert Putnam of Harvard came as a guest speaker. He wrote a book called Bowling Alone. Basically, the number of bowling leagues in America has decreased in recent years, but the number of individual bowlers has actually increased. Community activity is decreasing in the United States, which is resulting in a lower development of human capital for the country as whole. Professor Putnam then spoke about a company called Meetup, which is a product that helps members find and join local groups in their area. The founder of Meetup had previously owned an ad-agency, which he sold. He realized that he had lost touch with the American public, so he decided to work at McDonalds. After 9/11, he noticed that for the first time in years, neighbors were starting to talk to each other and interact with the other members of their communities. Seeing these interactions inspired him to start Meetup. I thought this was such a cool story and realized that start-ups had so much possibility. I interned at Meetup the summer before my senior year and during that summer I became more involved with the tech scene in New York. I lot of people who have founded successful tech companies have are focused purely on the technological aspects and want to be the next Steve Jobs. I’m not doing this because of an interest in technology, but because I like people. I don’t have a techy background- I majored in Sociology and learned about Meetup from a public policy class. But, I have found a common thread in the work of many of these companies is an interest in people and the stories that they tell. As Evan Williams [former CEO of Twitter] says, use the internet to get people off the internet.How does Branch work?Branch is basically a panel discussion online. Anyone who has a social media account, URL or website can watch the thing unfold. During the election last year, we had a Branch with a Romney biographer and Obama biographer, each discussing President Obama’s first term in of fice. Each Branch is a closed discussion. Only 5 people could input into the Branch. Branch is different than an open-forum commenting system. With Branch, we are trying to replicate the sorts of conversations that you would have in the real world. We like to imagine it as if you are sitting around the table having a discussion with your friends. But Branch is used mostly now as a closed panel discussion.What is your favorite Branch? What categories do you think will be most popular in the coming years?I am kind of a political buff, so my favorite Branches so far were the NY Times Branches about the election. As for new categories of Branches, I think we will be getting a lot of sports Branches. USA Today will be doing a lot of Branches about the March Madness. People will use Branch as a forum to discuss Hollywood entertainment. Our main goal is for Branch to be more that just a tool for publishers and media companies. We want to see a wider array of types of people and industries that are contributing on Branch.What are some of your concerns about Branch? What will you be working on going forward?I think a lot of “regular” people are not interested in sharing their opinion online. Most people wouldn’t even consider publishing content for the public to see. I don’t even think I would have posted on Branch a few years ago. Branch is great for professionals working in specific industries, but what is the appeal to someone like my sister who is still in high school? We don’t think this is an unsolvable problem; it’s something we are still working on… Right now we have to really consider the value proposition of Branch. There are already so many applications and web sites out there. A lot of people are interested in things that their friends aren’t. As a student at Princeton, my interests were often very different from my peers’ interests. I’ve always been fascinated with urban planning, things like the skyline the New York. When I was in college, I would have used Branch to connect with an online community of folks that posted articles about urban planning. Going forward, we are focused on building the Branch iPhone app. We want to build the iPhone app a little differently. A friend of mine recently moved to New York City, and is still getting a feel for the city. I invited her to join the Branch about moving to New York, but she didn’t want to post her private feelings on the Branch. I found this interesting, because so many people use Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to post personal thoughts and moments from their life. For some reason, when the application is on your phone, it is yours. The Branch phone application is somewhat more social. We want to create a more private setting in a medium that feels safer for the “regular” user. There is something about one’s phone that just feels different than the regular online platform.What is your advice for a student that wants to either start his own company or work for a tech company like Branch?Find a way to build something. Even if you are not an engineer, find a way to show what you are passionate about. For example, my roommate wants to build a squash application that would serve as a virtual community for squash players. The programming for the app would be very complicated, but what he should do now is build his idea. He can then share it with the squash community. That’s the way my roommate can work with other companies. Found a way to hack together the website. He can show them what he wants to do. People think in binary. They think that just because they can’t code a program or don’t have the funding, they are limited to doing nothing. In reality, there is a lot they can do right now.I get resumes every week from people have done everything “right” in their life, who are extremely successful, but that does not mean there is a place for them at Branch. My advice would be to go out there, and learn to build something that would be valuable for these companies. If your idea doesn’t exist, then build it yourself. Technology can be used to help people connect to people.