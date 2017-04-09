Keynote Address by Rashmy Chattenee – CMO of IMB North America
by Conor Fitzpatrick • April 9, 2017
Rashmy Chattenee leads Marketing, Communications, and Citizenship for IBM in North America, responsible for client experience, engagement, and the health of the IBM brand. Rashmy is an expert on enabling business growth in strategic, high-value market segments using market insights, leveraging an optimal mix of channel and client advocacy. She is an advocate for women in technology and speaks frequently on this topic. "Digital is not the destination but it is able to reveal things and it opens up possibilities that you never dreamt about"

"90% of world’s information is in unstructured data, and when you use unstructured data it reveals a world of possibilities"

"In the earlier days, you would start marketing with thinking about the product; now, you start with the user and you use cognitive data to realize who the consumer is"



