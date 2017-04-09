Opening Remarks by Peter Rice – Chairman and CEO of Fox Networks Group

Peter Rice is Chairman and CEO of Fox Networks Group (FNG). In this role, Mr. Rice oversees FOX Broadcasting Company, FOX Sports, FX Networks, National Geographic, 20th Century Fox Television and FNG Latin America, Europe and Asia. Mr. Rice began his career in the Marketing Department at Twentieth Century Fox in 1989 after graduating from the Univaersity of Nottingham. "Telling great stories is one of the most important keys to success" "Another key to success is simplifying our business" "When life goes wrong, make good art... If your husband marries a politician, make good art... If your cat explodes, make good art" – quoting a colleague "Bollywood makes more movies than we do now in Hollywood" "Before internet television, you had to compete with everything else that was on at 8pm – with four other shows" "We live in this world of skinny bundles – I don't need hundreds of channels, I only need 5 shows or so." Mr. Rice also discussed the TV quality resulting from supply-side growth vs. demand-side growth. When you focus on the existing technology and its shortcomings – the supply side growth – you sacrifice the viewers' experience. When you focus on demand – what the customer really wants – the development of technology and supply will follow and you have a successful television experience.