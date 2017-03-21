Sharks, Their Big Personalities, and Their Big Portfolios

Interviews Exclusive Interview with Steve Wunker, Managing Director, New Markets Advisors Steve Wunker is the founder and managing director of New Markets Advisors, a multinational strategy consulting firm based in Boston, and the author of his latest book Jobs to be Done. Steve started his business career at Bain & Co., moved on to lead the development of one of the world’s first smartphones with the …

Interviews Exclusive Interview with Rajiv Bala, Principal, S3 Ventures Rajiv Bala serves as a principal at S3 Ventures, one of the largest venture capital firms in Texas, which specializes in early-stage investing in enterprise software startups. Rajiv began his career as an applications manager at a group in Texas Instruments. Rajiv holds a BS in Electrical Engineering and a BA in Economics from Rice …