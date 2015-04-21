The Expansion of Crunchbutton

Crunchbutton is a food delivery service that retrieves food from restaurants that do not typically deliver. Although Crunchbutton is a young company, it is growing quickly and has had success on college campuses around the country. Three years ago, a Yale senior, Judd Rosenblatt, and his associates began providing a delivery service to fellow students. The food they delivered was a popular sandwich called the Wenzel, which was prepared by a local eatery. According to Xconomy, they developed a mobile app and facilitated the consumption of $60,000 worth of Wenzels,. Rosenblatt and his cofounders, David Klumpp and Devin Smith, subsequently relocated their business to Providence, RI and expanded its service. Though “Crunchbutton” now offered delivery options from other local restaurants, its tour de force was a popular sandwich prepared by a Brown Dining Services-operated eatery, Jo’s. Following this expansion, Brown University contacted Rosenblatt, threatening legal action if Crunchbutton did not desist with its use of the Brown Dining Services facilities and products. Rosenblatt complied, but Crunchbutton continued to offer its services through off-campus and non-affiliated food establishments. As popularity grew, so did the company’s reaches. It now operates out of Providence, New Haven, Washington, D.C., and at over 20 colleges including Emory University, USC and U. Chicago. According to Rosenblatt, the company is growing at a rate of 16 percent each week, and has expanded its locations by 300% in the past 6 months. This is due in no small part to the effectiveness of the app and the efficiency of the business model. According to Crunchbutton’s chief curator Nick Hunter, “Crunchbutton has very high user retention. About half of those that sign up become regular users.” The app saves user preferences, payment, and delivery information to make future deliveries faster. Their official motto encourages, “Push a button, get food,” and tries to remain true to that promise. The app also combats the logistical problem of backhaul waste, which occurs when a delivery driver returns from a delivery without any cargo. Because Crunchbutton utilizes multiple establishments, its delivery drivers can continuously retrieve food from some restaurants, make deliveries, and return to other restaurants without a cargo-less backhaul to the same restaurant. Additionally, the Crunchbutton delivery service operates on bicycle as well as by car, so the additional costs incurred by driving a car are sometimes nullified. As for wages, delivery drivers average $12 an hour, and an even higher rate during peak hours. Crunchbutton, at its core, is an attempt to simplify the process of getting food. While it enables delivery from restaurants that don’t deliver themselves, a large portion of its emphasis is on the simplification of the ordering experience. Rosenblatt has said that “people think they want to choose from a whole lot of options, but they don’t really. They want to see the top stuff.” Crunchbutton’s aim is to display not only the top restaurants, but also the top food items at those restaurants with the goal of making the best food available to the user. As with many startups that experience initial success, the future of Crunchbutton will be hard to predict. Whether its impressive growth is sustainable remains to be seen, but for now, things look promising. This will undoubtedly be the company’s most important year yet.