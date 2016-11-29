How often have you walked past a dusty newspaper stand without giving it a second thought? For most of us, that is most of the time. However newspapers are more than an archaic form of media. They are a form of public service. Study shows that countries with lower newspaper circulation score higher on the …
Advertising used to be simple: print, TV, and radio. But ever since the digital bubble burst, the industry has had to adjust, and budgets have been redistributed to assemble digital campaigns, app launches, and, most recently, virtual reality experiences. But perhaps even more quickly than advertisers are infiltrating new digital avenues through which to directly …
Steve Wunker is the founder and managing director of New Markets Advisors, a multinational strategy consulting firm based in Boston, and the author of his latest book Jobs to be Done. Steve started his business career at Bain & Co., moved on to lead the development of one of the world’s first smartphones with the …
Cuba: it’s the mystical island where Hemingway developed his passion for mojitos, classic Chevrolets roll along the palm tree lined streets, and old men sporting thick mustaches and leathery tans sit on bar stools smoking finely crafted cigars. It’s no wonder that this time capsule, for so long insulated from the modernizing Western world, has …
College students are familiar with the legend of the college dropout: the tech geek at a distinguished school who rejects institutionalized education to pursue a risky business venture from his home garage. Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Facebook, once preached to an interviewee “Why would you be studying it if you could be doing it?” Zuckerberg …
“I will venmo you once I get back to my room!”—a statement familiar to many college students. Indeed, Venmo has become an app ubiquitous to many millennials possessing smart phones. Just by pressing one button, one can split the cab fare, rent, dinner bills, coffee money with friends without needing a wallet. The most welcoming …
When we think of branded content, we generally think of the videos on our Facebook newsfeeds like the famous Pantene “A Man’s a Boss, a Woman’s Bossy” commercial or make-up tutorials sponsored by companies like Sephora. We don’t think about consuming a brand while physically reading a story. However, native advertising and brand presentation on …
Rajiv Bala serves as a principal at S3 Ventures, one of the largest venture capital firms in Texas, which specializes in early-stage investing in enterprise software startups. Rajiv began his career as an applications manager at a group in Texas Instruments. Rajiv holds a BS in Electrical Engineering and a BA in Economics from Rice …